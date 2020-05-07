Mark Wahlberg Celebrated National Nurses Day By Giving Away Wahlburgers Meals

Mark Wahlberg and Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with Mario Lopez, served 600 meals to hospital staff at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to celebrate National Nurses Day.

The event kicked off Wahlburgers’ multi-city initiative dedicated to feeding first responders and frontline heroes in Los Angeles, in partnership with Crescent Capital, a leading alternative asset management firm.

Building off of the recently launched Wahlburgers #WhateverYouNeed campaign, Wahlburgers will be delivering 1,500 freshly-made warm meals to first responders, hospital workers, and other frontline heroes battling the COVID-19 pandemic here in Los Angeles.

The partnership with Crescent Capital will continue to roll out across the country in the coming week(s).

“Not being able to be fully operational these past several weeks has been heartbreaking for our entire organization. But that hasn’t stopped our commitment to supporting the communities we serve however we can,” said Mark Wahlberg.

“Partnering with Crescent Capital will allow us to give back the best way we know how, by providing warm meals to the heroes battling this virus each and every day.”

More Celebrity News Below

Loading Videos...

From Our Partners

★ OMG, time to bake! Paula Deen makes F**ker Bars! [OMG BLOG]

★ This Hunky Gay Weatherman Was Fired For Calling Out Insane Anti-Lockdown Protesters [Towleroad]

★ Ariel Winter Sliced Off Tip of Her Thumb [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Met Gala 2014: The Big Big Gowns [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Emily ‘Karen’ Giffin Offered a Faux-Apology for Her Vitriol Against Duchess Meghan [Celebitchy]

★ C-IN2 underwear goes for the hard sell. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Fleshback: Super Duper Gary Cooper [Boy Culture]