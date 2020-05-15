Mary-Kate Olsen Denied Emergency Bid for Divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen‘s divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Olivier Sarkozy, has hit a roadblock.

A Manhattan Supreme Court Justice ruled on Thursday that she can’t go forward with her divorce petition because it’s not an emergency, Page Six reported.

The 33-year-old fashion mogul is desperate to formally file for divorce from Sarkozy, but she’s been unable to because New York City’s court system will not currently accept non-emergency filings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mary-Kate argued that her divorce fit the bill of an emergency.

Mary-Kate Olsen attends the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19,” she said in her paperwork.

READ MORE: Mary-Kate Olsen Seeks Emergency Court Order to File for Divorce From Husband Olivier Sarkozy

“I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well.”

She said she is “gravely concerned” that her husband will “dissipate” or “dispose of” her possessions. According to the filing, “The relationship between [the two] has broken down irretrievably for a period of at least six months.”

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend WSJ. Magazine’s “Innovator Of The Year” Awards at MOMA on October 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Another source told E! that things “gotten very ugly between” the couple, who married in 2015, surrounded by 50 cellphone-less guests and “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes.”

The pair had been dating since 2012, but now, Olsen is “done with constant drama” that is their “heated divorce.” She is currently staying with her twin sister, Ashley, and friends outside of New York City.

From Our Partners