Meet Instagram hottie, QCP aka Gianluca Conte

November 6, 2022
QCP aka Gianluca Conte
Photo via itsqcp/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieQCP, aka Gianluca Conte.

22-year-old TikTok star QCP is also a hip hop artist and music producer who has released singles such as “Yolo,” “Coming for Me,” and “We Lit and They Lonely.”

He posted a series of TikTok videos called “The Angry New Jersey Cooking Show.”

The Charlotte, North Carolina native was recently arrested for “felony possession of a stolen vehicle.” However, it turns out that it was all a mistake as one of his roommates was responsible for paying for the U-Haul and didn’t pay on time, and U-Haul reported the vehicle stolen.

A rep told TMZ that QCP had simply borrowed the van to help a friend move, not knowing it had been reported stolen.

Check out a few of his TikTok videos:

@itsqcp

LASAGNA

♬ original sound – QCP
@itsqcp

HOMEMADE PASTA

♬ original sound – QCP
@itsqcp

Hangover Pasta

♬ original sound – QCP
@itsqcp

Becky orders pasta with calms.

♬ original sound – QCP

Enjoy these pics and videos of QCP aka Gianluca Conte

