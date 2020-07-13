Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead, Body Found at Lake Piru

TMZ is reporting the sad news that Naya Rivera‘s body has been recovered from Lake Piru.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

TMZ’s law enforcement sources have confirmed it is, in fact, her.

Divers and teams using sonar equipment resumed the search on Monday. Police have not given details, and a news conference will be held later.

Rivera is best known for playing cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee.

Authorities have been searching for Rivera, 33, since Wednesday. She had gone to the lake that afternoon and rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, according to authorities.

Rivera’s son was later seen on the boat, but his mother was nowhere to be found. One life jacket was found on the boat and the boy was wearing another. Investigators found Rivera’s purse and her identification, but no other clues on the boat.

Deputy Chris Dyer said Thursday there were no signs of foul play or anything that went wrong “besides a tragic accident.”

Rivera starred in the Fox series Glee as cheerleader Santana Lopez.

THE LATEST