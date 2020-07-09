This is just tragic news. Actress Naya Rivera is missing on a Southern California lake after going swimming with her son on Wednesday night (July 08, 2020).

Naya’s 4-year-old toddler was found alive on a rented boat, according to TMZ but authorities are still searching for Naya in Lake Piru.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Rivera rented the boat at about 1 pm. At around 5 pm another boater found the child in the boat by himself.

Naya Rivera at Regency Village Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, told deputies his mom had jumped in the water but didn’t come back up.

Naya’s lifejacket is reported to have still been on the boat when Josey was found asleep, and Naya’s vehicle, a black Mercedes G Wagon, was found in the car park with her handbag inside.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

So far there is no sign of the former Glee star. Josey is okay and with family members.

The day before Naya shared this photo of her and her son, which is now just heartbreaking.

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

Josey is okay and is now with family members. Naya and the boy’s father, Ryan Dorsey, divorced in 2018 and share custody of Josey.

Rivera is now presumed drowned in the lake and a search has been launched to locate the body, according to Buschow. As of 10 p.m., her body had not been located.

Naya Rivera speaks onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 13, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

A search-and-rescue dive team was dispatched to conduct a search, as well as a sheriff’s helicopter and search drone. Additional resources will be dispatched to continue the search early Thursday morning.

Rivera is best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the Fox series Glee, playing the character from 2009 until 2015. After her breakout role on the musical series, she went on to appear in Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water.

Naya Rivera attends Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood hosted by Dakota Johnson and Krista Smith at Delilah on February 21, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Some of her former co-stars tweeted their thoughts on the tragic news.

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. 🙏🙏



We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short. pic.twitter.com/8fRDuuh3oK — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 9, 2020

Oh God… mercy… please… Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee' missing and may have drowned after going boating on Lake Piru | https://t.co/QBOBaBJwPi https://t.co/NlBldzyQVv — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 9, 2020

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 9, 2020

I love her. I love you. Holding you tight. 🙏 — Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 9, 2020

Sick to my stomach. Please pray. 🙏 https://t.co/DagBfjP3Qj — Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) July 9, 2020

Just thinking of the Glee cast and what they have all endured. Woah. Godspeed.