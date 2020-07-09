This is just tragic news. Actress Naya Rivera is missing on a Southern California lake after going swimming with her son on Wednesday night (July 08, 2020).
Naya’s 4-year-old toddler was found alive on a rented boat, according to TMZ but authorities are still searching for Naya in Lake Piru.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Rivera rented the boat at about 1 pm. At around 5 pm another boater found the child in the boat by himself.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, told deputies his mom had jumped in the water but didn’t come back up.
Naya’s lifejacket is reported to have still been on the boat when Josey was found asleep, and Naya’s vehicle, a black Mercedes G Wagon, was found in the car park with her handbag inside.
So far there is no sign of the former Glee star. Josey is okay and with family members.
The day before Naya shared this photo of her and her son, which is now just heartbreaking.
Naya and the boy's father, Ryan Dorsey, divorced in 2018 and share custody of Josey.
Rivera is now presumed drowned in the lake and a search has been launched to locate the body, according to Buschow. As of 10 p.m., her body had not been located.
A search-and-rescue dive team was dispatched to conduct a search, as well as a sheriff’s helicopter and search drone. Additional resources will be dispatched to continue the search early Thursday morning.
Rivera is best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the Fox series Glee, playing the character from 2009 until 2015. After her breakout role on the musical series, she went on to appear in Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water.
Some of her former co-stars tweeted their thoughts on the tragic news.
