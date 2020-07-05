This is an extremely heartbreaking way to end the week. Veteran Broadway star and Blue Bloods actor Nick Cordero has died due to complications from COVID-19. He was 41.

The Tony-nominated actor had spent over 90 days in Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center intensive care unit before passing away Sunday morning.

Nick Cordero attends the 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

After initially being diagnosed with what doctor’s thought was pneumonia, Cordero had his right leg amputated due to the infection and was on a list to receive a double-lung transplant.

Cordero and his family had been living in Los Angeles due to the actor’s new role as Dennis Dupree in an LA-based showing of Rock of Ages on Hollywood Boulevard.

Nick Cordero and Zach Braff at TODAY Plaza on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots first revealed the news Sunday night (July 05, 2020) in a post on her Instagram page. “God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots’ post reads. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him,” she adds. “Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Cordero is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their son Elvis, born last June.

A GoFundMe set up to help the family with medical and recovery bills has raised over $630,000. Please donate what you can to help.

Nick Cordero attends the 2014 Tony Honors Cocktail Party at the Paramount Hotel on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

