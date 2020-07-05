Socialite Life

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead at 41 Following Extended Battle With Coronavirus

July 5, 2020
Nick Cordero Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collaboration Launch Event
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

This is an extremely heartbreaking way to end the week. Veteran Broadway star and Blue Bloods actor Nick Cordero has died due to complications from COVID-19. He was 41.

The Tony-nominated actor had spent over 90 days in Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center intensive care unit before passing away Sunday morning.

Nick Cordero 2014 Tony Awards - Arrivals
Nick Cordero attends the 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

After initially being diagnosed with what doctor’s thought was pneumonia, Cordero had his right leg amputated due to the infection and was on a list to receive a double-lung transplant.

Cordero and his family had been living in Los Angeles due to the actor’s new role as Dennis Dupree in an LA-based showing of Rock of Ages on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Cast Of "Bullets Over Broadway" Performs Live On NBC's "Today"
Nick Cordero and Zach Braff at TODAY Plaza on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots first revealed the news Sunday night (July 05, 2020) in a post on her Instagram page. “God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots’ post reads. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him,” she adds. “Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

Cordero is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their son Elvis, born last June.

A GoFundMe set up to help the family with medical and recovery bills has raised over $630,000. Please donate what you can to help.

Nick Cordero 2014 Tony Honors Cocktail Party - Arrivals
Nick Cordero attends the 2014 Tony Honors Cocktail Party at the Paramount Hotel on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

