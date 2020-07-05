This is an extremely heartbreaking way to end the week. Veteran Broadway star and Blue Bloods actor Nick Cordero has died due to complications from COVID-19. He was 41.
The Tony-nominated actor had spent over 90 days in Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center intensive care unit before passing away Sunday morning.
After initially being diagnosed with what doctor’s thought was pneumonia, Cordero had his right leg amputated due to the infection and was on a list to receive a double-lung transplant.
Cordero and his family had been living in Los Angeles due to the actor’s new role as Dennis Dupree in an LA-based showing of Rock of Ages on Hollywood Boulevard.
Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots first revealed the news Sunday night (July 05, 2020) in a post on her Instagram page. “God has another angel in heaven now,” Kloots’ post reads. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”
“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him,” she adds. “Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”
Cordero is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their son Elvis, born last June.
A GoFundMe set up to help the family with medical and recovery bills has raised over $630,000. Please donate what you can to help.
THE LATEST
- Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead at 41 Following Extended Battle With Coronavirus
- Meet Instagram Hottie Dusty Lachowicz
- SL Recommends: Heathmade Manly, Himal Corn Hole Boards, Independence Mask from Indie Source and More!
- The Week in Drag – Pride Anthems From Honey Davenport and Monét X Change, Blair St. Clair Gets Exposed, Jan and Trinity the Tuck Stan Pop Icons and More
- That Time Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey Posed on British Throne
- Kanye West Tweets He Will Run for President and His ‘2020 Vision’
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Looking for a new home? Well, the Towson house from John Waters‘ Serial Mom is up for sale! [OMG BLOG]
★ A Miami-Dade police officer has been “relieved of duty” after a viral video showed him sucker-punching a black woman following a dispute at the airport. [Towleroad]
★ Ozark will be back for one final glorious two-part season! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Despite his status as one of the hottest mask-wearers around, NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky has tested positive for the new coronavirus. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ This is what Angelina Jolie wore 20 years ago at the Mission: Impossible II premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ The six-count indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell includes abuse and exploitation. [Celebitchy]
★ Actor Adam Perry wants to you to take COVID-19 very, very seriously. And he should know being a survivor of the virus. [Boy Culture]