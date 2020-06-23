Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Novak Djokovic, the men’s world No 1 tennis player, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serbian said in a statement on Tuesday (June 23, 2020).

Croatia’s Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

Djokovic revealed that he and his wife, Jelena, had both tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a test immediately after returning to Belgrade from Zadar in Croatia where the final of the tournament was canceled following Dimitrov’s positive test.

Alexander Zverev of Germany, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Dominic Thiem of Austria during a press conference prior to the Adria Tour tennis event on June 12, 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country and Djokovic and other players were seen hugging each other and partying in night clubs and restaurants after the matches.

In the statement, Djokovic said: “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

Djokovic added: “The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative.”

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (L) talks to his wife Jelena during a match at the Adria Tour, Novak Djokovic’s Balkans charity tennis tournament in Belgrade on June 14, 2020. – The ATP and WTA Tours have been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not resume at least until the end of July 2020. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.”

“We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.”

Djokovic said he will self-isolate for the next 14 days and retake a coronavirus test in five days.

Novak Djokovic (C) of Serbia poses with volunteers after the final match between Dominic Thiem of Austria and Filip Krajinovic of Serbia at the Adria Tour charity exhibition hosted by Novak Djokovic on June 14, 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Novak has said that he wasn’t sure he would receive a vaccine if it becomes available even if it was mandatory to travel on the tour.

Organizers of the Adria Tour said the third stage of the event, scheduled to held next week in Bosnia, has been canceled.

