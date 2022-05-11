Oh, snap! Chrissy Teigen’s most savage social media clapbacks of all time

Published by

Chrissy Teigen is not one to stay silent when the trolls are after her.

The model has been the queen of clapping back for years, as she always has a sarcastic quip ready when she needs to put a hater in their place.

From defending fellow celebrities and her children to going up against the president, Teigen always has the best comments, which certainly keep us laughing!

Hitting Back At Body Shamers

In 2014, Teigen vulnerably clapped back at social media users who claimed she had “gained weight.”

“Honestly f**k you all. Why do I even open anything up to you,” she tweeted, later adding: “In what other real life situation would you walk up to someone and tell them they’re fat or gained weight? Seriously you are POS. I don’t know why I am always surprised when you let me down. I gotta get used to this s**t. It’s amazing to me that I am told to get over the a**holes but the a**holes are never told to stop being pieces of s**t. Anyhow over and out.”

Defending Luna

After the proud mama shared a video of her daughter, Luna, showing off her negotiating skills, one nosy user commented, “finally someone brushed her hair.”

Teigen sarcastically fired back, writing, “All by herself. maybe she can come do your makeup.”

Defending Taylor Swift

In 2019, Teigen called out a guy on social media who called Taylor Swift‘s age into question: I can’t believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 – she still looks so young! It’s strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone – 97% by the time she turns 40 – so I hope she thinks about having kids before it’s too late! She’d be a fun mom.”

The star replied back: “Uhhhh you’re a f**kin weird ass.”

Calling Out Donald Trump

After former president Donald Trump called the Lip Sync Battle host John Legend‘s “filthy mouthed wife,” Teigen spat back in a tweet. “Lol what a p***y a** bitch. Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president,” she fumed.

Putting Trolls In Their Place

In 2018, Teigen called out a social media user after they commented on a magazine cover, which featured the star. “I know you don’t give a damn, but girl if you’re going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it,” they said.

The Cravings author fired back: “Thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you’ve shot for reference!) that would be so awesome.”