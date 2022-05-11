Is Zac Efron ready to be a father? The actor gives an honest answer!

Published by

Honesty hour! Zac Efron spoke with Ellen DeGeneres about filming his new movie Firestarter, in which he plays a father. Of course, that prompted the talk show host to ask the handsome hunk, 34, if kids and settling down are in his future.

“And then when we started filming the movie, I had a two-week quarantine … and when I got out of quarantine, we started filming that Monday, so it was a pretty quick intro to the film, and all of a sudden I had this daughter in front of me,” the High School Musical alum stated. “We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

“I think that was a healthy dose to put me off for as long as necessary. I have a little bit more growing to do, probably,” he added.

Since the flick, which is a reboot of the 1984 horror film, is scary, Efron didn’t have to think about fatherhood too often.

“All things said, there’s a lot going on in the film, so being a dad, as much as it was a weird thing to be happening, there’s a lot more dangerous stuff going on,” he explained. “So I got to focus on that.”

This is hardly the first time the California native will portray a dad on the big screen in the new reboot of Three Men and a Baby.

“I’m really excited to work on that project,” he said. “We’re just getting a new draft on it soon, so I’m really excited for that. And yeah, I’m already in for round two. Wow, it’s hard to shake this dad thing once you start, isn’t it?”

Efron is currently single — he dated Vanessa Valladares for a short while, but they split in November 2020.