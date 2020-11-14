In today’s Quickies, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis, Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Khloe Kardashian, Tristian Thompson, The Crown, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are going their separate ways.

The Booksmart director, 36, and the Ted Lasso star, 45, have split, ending their engagement of more than seven years, People has exclusively learned.

“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the couple tells People. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Wilde and Sudeikis share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.

The pair first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012.

In Other News