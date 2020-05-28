Socialite Life
Olivier Sarkozy Moved Ex-Wife in ‘the Moment’ Mary-Kate Olsen Moved Out
Olivier Sarkozy Moved Ex-Wife in ‘the Moment’ Mary-Kate Olsen Moved Out

by
May 28, 2020
Mary-Kate Olsen Ronnie Wood And Mick Taylor With Special Guests In Concert
Photo by Getty Images

There is a new development in the Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy‘s split saga.

Olsen’s estranged husband moved his ex-wife into their shared mansion ‘the moment’ she left, it’s claimed.

The couple, who were married for five years, split in April and he reportedly moved his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard, their two children and his mother from New York City to their home in Bridgehampton soon after.

Cartier 100th Anniversary in America Celebration - Inside
Charlotte and Olivier Sarkozy attend the Cartier 100th Anniversary in America Celebration at Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion on April 30, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivier was said to be concerned about the coronavirus outbreak and wanted to keep them safe.

Mary-Kate, 33, filed for divorce from her husband, 51, this week.

READ MORE: Olsen Twins Vow To Fight Sweatshops

A source told Page Six : “Olivier was concerned for the safety of his family in New York during the pandemic.

“He insisted to Mary-Kate that he wanted to bring his ex-wife, their kids and his mother from the city, to their Bridgehampton home.”

Mary-Kate Olsen Weinstein Co. Golden Globe After Party - Arrivals
Mary-Kate Olsen arrives at the Weinstein Co. Golden Globe after party held at Trader Vic’s on January 16, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

“Maybe French people culturally have a different view of marriage, and while Mary-Kate loves his children, it was too much to have his ex-wife living with them during the pandemic. Would you want the ex-wife living with you for an unforeseeable amount of time in the middle of a crisis?”

The source added: “The moment MK drove out of the driveway in April, Olivier had his mother, kids, and wait for this … Charlotte, his ex-wife, move in to keep them in a safer place, away from COVID.”

Mary-Kate Olsen Hampton Social @ Ross With A Concert By James Taylor
Mary Kate Olsen attends the Hampton Social @ Ross Concert by James Taylor at the Ross School on August 11, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Hampton Social @ Ross)

“There’s no romance between Charlotte and Olivier, he wants to keep everyone (including Charlotte) safe from COVID.

READ MORE: Mary-Kate Olsen In Crisis?

“It was not uncommon for Charlotte to be around and stay in a separate bedroom in the Hamptons on holidays or birthdays. They have two kids and have always put them first. In their French way, family comes first, even with a divorce. Charlotte was even at Olivier’s wedding to Mary-Kate.”

As for the problems that caused an end to the couple’s marriage, it was due to “simply erosion” and “growing apart.”

Mary-Kate Olsen The 25th Anniversary Of The Annual CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Mary-Kate Olsen attends the 25th Anniversary of the Annual CFDA Fashion Awards held at the New York Public Library on June 4, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images for CFDA) *** Local Caption *** Mary-Kate Olsen

“No cheating or betrayals… sometimes couples just run their course. The plan to move in his family was his way of moving on, and the final straw for Mary-Kate,” a source said.

Socialite Life

