Olivier Sarkozy Moved Ex-Wife in ‘the Moment’ Mary-Kate Olsen Moved Out

There is a new development in the Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy‘s split saga.

Olsen’s estranged husband moved his ex-wife into their shared mansion ‘the moment’ she left, it’s claimed.

The couple, who were married for five years, split in April and he reportedly moved his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard, their two children and his mother from New York City to their home in Bridgehampton soon after.

Olivier was said to be concerned about the coronavirus outbreak and wanted to keep them safe.

Mary-Kate, 33, filed for divorce from her husband, 51, this week.

A source told Page Six : “Olivier was concerned for the safety of his family in New York during the pandemic.

“He insisted to Mary-Kate that he wanted to bring his ex-wife, their kids and his mother from the city, to their Bridgehampton home.”

“Maybe French people culturally have a different view of marriage, and while Mary-Kate loves his children, it was too much to have his ex-wife living with them during the pandemic. Would you want the ex-wife living with you for an unforeseeable amount of time in the middle of a crisis?”

The source added: “The moment MK drove out of the driveway in April, Olivier had his mother, kids, and wait for this … Charlotte, his ex-wife, move in to keep them in a safer place, away from COVID.”

“There’s no romance between Charlotte and Olivier, he wants to keep everyone (including Charlotte) safe from COVID.

“It was not uncommon for Charlotte to be around and stay in a separate bedroom in the Hamptons on holidays or birthdays. They have two kids and have always put them first. In their French way, family comes first, even with a divorce. Charlotte was even at Olivier’s wedding to Mary-Kate.”

As for the problems that caused an end to the couple’s marriage, it was due to “simply erosion” and “growing apart.”

“No cheating or betrayals… sometimes couples just run their course. The plan to move in his family was his way of moving on, and the final straw for Mary-Kate,” a source said.

