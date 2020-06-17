Pierson Fodé, Dyllon Burnside, Matt Bomer and More Insta Snaps

Photo via Pierson Fodé/instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Pierson Fodé cleans up well, strike a pose Dyllon Burnside, Matt Bomer‘s eyes have it, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Matt Bomer
Dyllon Burnside
David Henrie
Garrett Clayton
Johnny Sibilly
Sam Asghari
River Viiperi
Luke Evans
James Maslow
Nick Viall
Jaymes Vaughan
Rafael De la Fuente
Maluma
Pierson Fodé
