Socialite Life

Pierson Fodé, Dyllon Burnside, Matt Bomer and More Insta Snaps

by
June 17, 2020
Pierson Fodé
Photo via Pierson Fodé/instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Pierson Fodé cleans up well, strike a pose Dyllon Burnside, Matt Bomer‘s eyes have it, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Matt Bomer

Dyllon Burnside

David Henrie

View this post on Instagram

While the joy in this photo was real, it was an especially meaningful moment to my wife and I cause we suffered another miscarriage last Christmas (that makes 4 for us now) so we are thankful that we are now out of the stage where miscarriage is likely…and I know this story is a bit of a downer, but I wanted to share it cause I know there are families out there who have experienced similar struggles and pain. My wife and I know what it feels like to find out you’re pregnant and instantly be hit with fear thinking you’re cursed to another miscarriage…we feel you. But don’t give up! Don’t lose hope! Depend on one another! Keep searching and trying to figure out why! My wife and I never gave up and we discovered a severe progesterone deficiency which seems to have been our culprit. The answers are out there 🙂 #joy #itsaboy #grateful PC: @christineskariphotography

A post shared by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on

Garrett Clayton

Johnny Sibilly

Sam Asghari

River Viiperi

Luke Evans

View this post on Instagram

Breathe it in…

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on

James Maslow

Nick Viall

View this post on Instagram

Dear internet.  I never thought you would make me self conscious about my body. Yet I woke up to hundreds of comments on my last post about my weight, eating habits, and mental health all from posting a post workout pic where I looked particularly lean.  I have never lacked confidence about my body (I know this isn’t news to most of you) but if the internet can get to me it can get to anyone. So Im just saying, be-careful with your words before you give your feedback on peoples physical, emotional, or mental health. I don’t want to even admit that the comments made me feel self-conscious, but I assume many of you would think I can’t be bothered. So I’m here to say it did.  I hope thats ok. I don’t feel like I should have to say that the past few months I have been running 4 miles a day and feel like I am in the best shape of my life. Or that I eat bacon and snickers ice cream bars everyday. If told you how much pasta I eat, I would just annoy you.  The point is, the next time you want to criticize someone based on a bad angle, just be careful. A pic doest tell people’s story. You could be stripping down months of work and process someone has made on their own self improvement. And god forbid you cause them to never want to post shirtless selfie again.  Me…I”ll be ok (Im still pretty sure I look fantastic naked)

A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on

Jaymes Vaughan

View this post on Instagram

What a great day to be gay 🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on

Rafael De la Fuente

Maluma

Pierson Fodé

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

OMG, Owners Put Their Dogs on the Cover of VOGUE With “DOGUE Shoots” [OMG BLOG]
Gay Man Who Exposed Skincare CEO “Karen” Speaks Out on How it Went Down: “She Knew by Calling the Police That I Could Possibly Die” [Towleroad]
Scott Baio Movie Is the First to Be Shut Down for Not Being COVID19 Compliant [Evil Beet Gossip]
Dominic Thiem Was Crowned Champion in Belgrade [Kenneth in the 212]
It’s the Tracee Ellis Ross Style Retrospective! [Go Fug Yourself]
Jennifer Garner Explains How They Ended Up Getting a Stroller for Their Cat [Celebitchy]
Fleshback: The Sin Of Jorge Rivero [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X