Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have repaid $3.16 million in public money used to refurbish a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle after they signed a contract with Netflix to produce programs.
Harry and Meghan’s official residence was gifted to them by the Queen but required extensive renovation to make it habitable for the couple and their son, Archie.
In January, they announced that they were stepping back from their senior roles in the royal family and planned to split their time between the UK and North America, the continent of Meghan’s birth. They recently bought a home in Montecito, near Santa Barbara in California.
As part of Harry and Meghan’s change of roles, they said they would work to become financially independent and repay the Frogmore Cottage costs. It is understood they have been able to make the payment now because of their recently signed multimillion-dollar Netflix deal.
Harry’s spokesman said: “A contribution has been made to the sovereign grant [the source of funding to the royal family] by the Duke of Sussex.”
“This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty the Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the duke and his family.”
THE LATEST
- Prince Harry and Megan Markle Repay Taxpayers for $3M Frogmore Renovation Bill
- Meet the Queens of Drag Race Holland, Henry Cavill’s Bond Chances, Ethan Is Supreme, Cardi B, Tom Cruise, and More
- Taylor Swift Ties Whitney Houston Record for Most Week’s at Number One on Billboard Album Chart
- Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open After Hitting Line Judge With Ball
- Male Model Monday: Enrique Dustin, Christian Hogue, Victor Pinheiro & More
- Meet Instagram Hottie Victor Perr
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Pillsbury Toaster Strudel introduces limited-edition Mean Girls toaster strudel with pink icing! [OMG BLOG]
★ Enjoy a little international twerking from these global GoGo boys! [Towleroad]
★ Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy, return date announced! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already completed filming! [Curt and Frank]
★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ That time Cher and Paul Stanley truly embraced denim. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Armie Hammer was seen out and looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA! [Celebitchy]
★ Mister Rogers widow Joanne lets Donald Trump have it! [Boy Culture]