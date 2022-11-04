Reese Witherspoon ‘doesn’t want to be drawn into’ ex-husband Ryan Phillippe’s ‘messy’ life: Source

Published by

OK Magazine

lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children,

“Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that’s gone now,” an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week.

Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star made headlines for all the wrong reasons after ex Elsie Hewitt filed a $1 million lawsuit against the actor, alleging he battered her.

Though the pair ultimately ended up settling out of court — after Witherspoon was subpoenaed to testify — the Big Little Lies alum still decided that taking space was the best course of action.

“Reese still sees Ryan’s life is messy, and she doesn’t want to be drawn into it,” the source continued of the actress, who also shares 10-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

“She doesn’t care for him — or see the need to be buddies,” they added of Phillippe and Witherspoon, who were married from 1999 to 2007.

The pair’s chilly dynamic comes less than one year after another source close with the Cruel Intentions co-stars revealed that the actors’ co-parenting dynamics had “never been better.”

“Ryan has been an awesome parent and everything pretty much stops for him when his kids need him,” they shared last December, noting that even the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t dampen Phillippe’s status as a doting dad.

“Even during the pandemic when he’s been in literally another country, he’s present in their lives and he is still the ‘cool parent’ in their eyes,” they continued. “He is really proud of who they’ve become.”