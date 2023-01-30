RHOBH star Brandi Glanville sent home from RHUGT over explosive feud with Caroline Manzo: Source

Published by

There’s trouble brewing between between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The 50-year-old model was reportedly kicked off set and sent packing while filming Season 4 of the hit spinoff series after getting into a fight with The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum.

“I’m hearing there was a MAJOR fight filming RHUGT4 in Morocco!” reality television podcast host Zack Peter tweeted, adding that the news had been confirmed to him by two sources. “Apparently Brandi Glanville got sent home early and Caroline Manzo left early on her own accord.”

Another source also alleged an “out of control ex Housewife allegedly took things too far” with an “OG” of the franchise during filming and claimed it “might result in some legal action” in an anonymous submission to DeuxMoi.

This comes after Glanville revealed on Melissa Gorga‘s “On Display” podcast that she’d been intending to go into this season of Ultimate Girls Trip with an “open heart” and wasn’t looking for a fight — before clarifying, “except with Camille [Grammer] cause she’s an idiot.”

The Bravolebrity, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Grammer, claimed she had been “fine” with the 54-year-old dancer until she “went after” her on Twitter “out of the blue.”

“It seems like she’ll just go with whoever is most likely going to be back on the show and go after whoever that person is going after,” Glanville added of their ongoing feud.

“So it’s like she jumped on the bandwagon to go after me, telling Denise [Richards] to sue me. Saying I was a liar on Twitter,” she explained, referring to her on-air squabble with the Wild Things actress over rumors they’d slept together. ” And so I just called her. I’m like, ‘Oh, you have my number. If you have something to say, call me and say it, but don’t be a coward.’ And she did not answer my call. So yeah, we have some things to work out for sure.”

RHUGT Season 4 is set to air sometime in 2023 and will also star: Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and Alex McCord.