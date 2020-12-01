Rihanna is reportedly dating longtime friend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is reportedly dating her friend A$AP Rocky and things are reportedly getting serious.

Page Six reports that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn on Saturday night (November 28, 2020). The pair were seated behind a curtain as they dined.

The musicians sparked relationship speculation nearly one year ago in December 2019 when they posed together on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London. The couple later celebrated New Year’s Eve together at the Edition Hotel in New York City, per Us Weekly.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

The following month, the Fenty Beauty founder supported Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) at his Yams Day Benefit concert in Brooklyn, where she was also seen hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Drake.

Rihanna was in a longtime relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel since 2017, but after their split in January 2020, she started hanging out with Rocky again, which led to the reconciliation speculation.

Barbadian singer Rihanna and US rapper ASAP Rocky poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London on December 2, 2019. – The Fashion Awards are an annual celebration of creativity and innovation will shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and influential businesses that have made significant contributions to the global fashion industry over the past twelve months. (Photo by Isabel Infantes / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

A source is now telling People, that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are indeed dating.

The rapper has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner in 2017 and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré last year.