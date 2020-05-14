Rihanna Gives an Update on New Album: ‘I Lost It’

Rihanna told a fan she “lost” her album as she continues to tease The Navy over the long-awaited release of ‘R9’.

The singer took to Instagram to share a clip of herself in the garden twirling a pair of her new sunglasses from her brand Fenty’s Off Record eyewear range to promote the new line, and her fans soon took to the comments section to demand her to drop the record.

When one asked: “WHERES THE ALBUM (sic)”, Rihanna replied: “I lost it”, and added the shrug emoji.

And when another commented: “DON’T DROP THAT ALBUM”, she responded: “navy this who to blame right here look. (sic)”

Last month, the 32-year-old told her fans to stop bothering her about new music while she is “trying to save the world.”

While she may be trying to save the world, Rihanna has been making money, honey.

READ MORE: Rihanna’s Foundation Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts

Rihanna has staked a place near the top of the UK’s annual music rich list after moving to Britain last year, beating the likes of Mick Jagger, Elton John and Rod Stewart.

The 32-year-old singer, originally from Barbados, qualifies for the list for the first time after her surprise move to London and has an estimated fortune of $570 million.

Rihanna attends the Christian Dior show of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on September 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Her wealth has been boosted by the success of her Fenty cosmetics brand and other partnerships such as her lingerie line, as well as record sales from her eight albums.

Paul McCartney and Andrew Lloyd Webber remain the two richest British or British-based musicians – both are valued at $975 million.

But Rihanna is a new entry at number three on the list, which is a precursor to the annual rich list that comes out on Sunday.

Much of her wealth comes from a partnership with the French luxury goods brand, LVMH. Their cosmetics brand is valued at $3 billion, with Rihanna having a reported 15% stake worth $428 million.

