Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Celebrity

Robert Pattinson and His New Batman Bod Are to Die For

By Miu von Furstenberg 16
Robert Pattinson Dior Homme Photo by Dior

Say hello to a Batman beefy Robert Pattinson.

A beefed-up Robert Pattinson is featured in a new Dior Homme ad and it looks as if The Batman training is paying off.

Here are a few other shots of Pattinson for Dior Homme:

Related

Robert Pattinson Has Revealing Backup Plan In Case The…

Red Carpet Recap: Robert Pattinson, Rami Malek, Lil Nas X,…

Speaking of The Batman, the film just had its official first day of shooting!

Pattinson’s The Batman, which also stars Colin Farrell as Penguin, has officially started shooting and producers hope to see the movie in cinemas in June of next year.

Related

Robert Pattinson Talks About His Batman Voice, Buffing Up…

Robert Pattinson on the ‘Ferocious Masturbation’…

Pattinson stars as the caped crusader and in the new movie he takes on villains including Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

Director Matt Reeves, who made War for the Planet of the Apes, is behind the lens and he announced the news on his Twitter account, with a picture showing his clapperboard on a chair.

From Our Partners

Related

Jason Momoa Stoked That Stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz Is Playing…

Kristen Stewart Talks Relationship With Robert Pattinson,…

  • OMG, his butt: Luke Cook in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina! [OMG BLOG]
  • Drag Queens to Appear in Super Bowl Commercial for the First Time: WATCH [Towleroad]
  • Jimmy Kimmel Films Monday Show Without Audience Because of Grief [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Blake Lively Has Emerged [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Channing Tatum Praises Jessie J’s “Infinite and Untouchable Beauty” [Celebitchy]
  • 1.7 Million People Have Signed Petition to Have Kobe Become the New NBA Logo [Kenneth in the 212]
  • SCHITTy Horror Flick Parody: The Crows Have Eyes [Boy Culture]

On Sale in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.

Related

Robert Pattinson May Be Your New Batman

Robert Pattinson Talks Exes Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs

You might also like More from author
X