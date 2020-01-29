Robert Pattinson and His New Batman Bod Are to Die For

Say hello to a Batman beefy Robert Pattinson.

A beefed-up Robert Pattinson is featured in a new Dior Homme ad and it looks as if The Batman training is paying off.

Here are a few other shots of Pattinson for Dior Homme:

Robert Pattinson for Dior pic.twitter.com/Cy1kRUF2EZ — best of robert pattinson (@robertarchives) January 23, 2020

robert pattinson for dior homme… i am looking pic.twitter.com/MNBnjLkL4I — red (@pattinsonbats) January 25, 2020

Speaking of The Batman, the film just had its official first day of shooting!

Pattinson’s The Batman, which also stars Colin Farrell as Penguin, has officially started shooting and producers hope to see the movie in cinemas in June of next year.

Pattinson stars as the caped crusader and in the new movie he takes on villains including Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

Director Matt Reeves, who made War for the Planet of the Apes, is behind the lens and he announced the news on his Twitter account, with a picture showing his clapperboard on a chair.

From Our Partners

OMG, his butt: Luke Cook in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ! [ OMG BLOG ]

in ! [ ] Drag Queens to Appear in Super Bowl Commercial for the First Time: WATCH [ Towleroad ]

to Appear in Commercial for the First Time: WATCH [ ] Jimmy Kimmel Films Monday Show Without Audience Because of Grief [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

Films Monday Show Without Audience Because of Grief [ ] Blake Lively Has Emerged [ Go Fug Yourself ]

Has Emerged [ ] Channing Tatum Praises Jessie J ’s “Infinite and Untouchable Beauty” [ Celebitchy ]

Praises ’s “Infinite and Untouchable Beauty” [ ] 1.7 Million People Have Signed Petition to Have Kobe Become the New NBA Logo [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

Become the New NBA Logo [ ] SCHITTy Horror Flick Parody: The Crows Have Eyes [Boy Culture]

On Sale in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.