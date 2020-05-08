VideoTVDrag Queens

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Cast Has Been Revealed!

By Michael Prieve 80 0
Photo via VH1
Photo via VH1

The upcoming fifth season of

The upcoming fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, previously scheduled to air on Showtime, will now premiere on VH1 (June 5, 8/7c). Additionally, the 10 returning contestants have finally been Ru-vealed.

As seen in the video above, the following fan favorites are confirmed to be competing for that $100,000 cash prize, as well as a permanent spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck:

Related
Drag Queens

The Week in Drag – Ru-caps Ahoy, The Week in Willam, Shannel’s Cut Scene from Celebrity Drag Race and More

Entertainment

Will Reeve Goes Pantless on Good Morning America Segment — WATCH

The 10 queens sashaying on to the runway of All Stars season 5 include:

★ Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1)

★ Blair St. Clair (Season 10)

★ Derrick Barry (Season 8)

Related
Drag Queens

The Week in Drag – The Queens React to the ‘Droop’ Episode of Drag Race, Workout With Nina Bo’Nina…

Featured

‘SNL at Home’ Returns With Brad Pitt As Dr. Anthony Fauci — WATCH

★ India Ferrah (Season 3)

★ Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1)

★ Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3)

★ Mayhem Miller (Season 10)

★ Miz Cracker (Season 10)

Related
Drag Queens

The Week in Drag – Ru-caps from Your Favorite Queens, Trixie Mattel Shows Off Her Dolls, Willam Gets Crafty and Lots…

Drag Queens

The Week in Drag – the Queens React to the Snatch Game, Trixie Mattel Covers Whitney Houston, the Vivienne and Baga…

★ Ongina (Season 1)

★ Shea Couleé (Season 9)

“For All Stars 5, we’ve come up with a new twist that is so twisted it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds,” said four-time Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer RuPaul. What could that possibly be?

The All-Stars Queen “RuVeal” launched exclusively on the RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel, via a YouTube Premiere. Following the launch, fans were able to “Meet the Queens” via RuPaul’s Drag Race social channels.

Watch a sneak peek of their “werkroom” entrances above and meet the queens below.

More Drag Queen Goodness Below

loading videos
Loading Videos...

From Our Partners

★ OMG, time to bake! Paula Deen makes F**ker Bars! [OMG BLOG]

★ This Hunky Gay Weatherman Was Fired For Calling Out Insane Anti-Lockdown Protesters [Towleroad]

Ariel Winter Sliced Off Tip of Her Thumb [Evil Beet Gossip]

Met Gala 2014: The Big Big Gowns [Go Fug Yourself]

Emily ‘Karen’ Giffin Offered a Faux-Apology for Her Vitriol Against Duchess Meghan [Celebitchy]

C-IN2 underwear goes for the hard sell. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Fleshback: Super Duper Gary Cooper [Boy Culture]

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Kelly, Nick, John and Blake Love and Fight Like Family – The…

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Shows Its Heart in…

Love, Victor — First Look

Follow Us @socialitelife

X