The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Cast Has Been Revealed!

The upcoming fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, previously scheduled to air on Showtime, will now premiere on VH1 (June 5, 8/7c). Additionally, the 10 returning contestants have finally been Ru-vealed.

As seen in the video above, the following fan favorites are confirmed to be competing for that $100,000 cash prize, as well as a permanent spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck:

The 10 queens sashaying on to the runway of All Stars season 5 include:

★ Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1)

★ Blair St. Clair (Season 10)

★ Derrick Barry (Season 8)

★ India Ferrah (Season 3)

★ Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1)

★ Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3)

★ Mayhem Miller (Season 10)

★ Miz Cracker (Season 10)

★ Ongina (Season 1)

★ Shea Couleé (Season 9)

“For All Stars 5, we’ve come up with a new twist that is so twisted it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds,” said four-time Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer RuPaul. What could that possibly be?

The All-Stars Queen “RuVeal” launched exclusively on the RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel, via a YouTube Premiere. Following the launch, fans were able to “Meet the Queens” via RuPaul’s Drag Race social channels.

Watch a sneak peek of their “werkroom” entrances above and meet the queens below.

