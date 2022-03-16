Socialite Life
Now Reading
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene

by
March 16, 2022
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images & Courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh/V Magazine

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Sandra Bullock has joked she looked at Channing Tatum‘s “left thigh” to avoid getting distracted during his nude scene.

The 57-year-old actress stars opposite Tatum in new movie ‘The Lost City’, which focuses on an author who gets kidnapped, and in one scene she has to help the 41-year-old actor – whose character is a romance novel cover model – peel leeches off his body.

Reflecting on the scene – which had no CGI – she told ‘The Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert: “[We were] fully there.

“Full on, face to face, with the landscape… I had to spend some time down there…

“When you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it you will get nothing done. So I looked at his left thigh.”

Meanwhile, Channing recently revealed they were both actually very relaxed about the potentially awkward situation.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie, he shared: “Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super-glued to my butt and not having met everybody and just kinda being like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna be butt-naked, my name’s Chan today. This is just what it is.’

“And then not only that, but to have Sandra Bullock have, like, a two-page monologue with, uh, a certain part of my body…”

Sandra was required to inspect his crotch area for the scene, but she didn’t feel any “weirdness” about the work at the time.

See Also
Channing Tatum WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston, FlexJet & Barneys New York - Arrivals
Channing Tatum took road trip with dying dog

She explained: “You have to really like the person and feel safe with them. There was no weirdness.

“You’d think there would be weirdness, but because he was so chill about it, he dropped everything and I spoke to it.”

Channing quipped: “It’s a hell of a day two, let me just say that!”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top