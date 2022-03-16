Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Sandra Bullock has joked she looked at Channing Tatum‘s “left thigh” to avoid getting distracted during his nude scene.

The 57-year-old actress stars opposite Tatum in new movie ‘The Lost City’, which focuses on an author who gets kidnapped, and in one scene she has to help the 41-year-old actor – whose character is a romance novel cover model – peel leeches off his body.

Reflecting on the scene – which had no CGI – she told ‘The Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert: “[We were] fully there.

“Full on, face to face, with the landscape… I had to spend some time down there…

“When you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it you will get nothing done. So I looked at his left thigh.”

Meanwhile, Channing recently revealed they were both actually very relaxed about the potentially awkward situation.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie, he shared: “Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super-glued to my butt and not having met everybody and just kinda being like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna be butt-naked, my name’s Chan today. This is just what it is.’

“And then not only that, but to have Sandra Bullock have, like, a two-page monologue with, uh, a certain part of my body…”

Sandra was required to inspect his crotch area for the scene, but she didn’t feel any “weirdness” about the work at the time.

She explained: “You have to really like the person and feel safe with them. There was no weirdness.

“You’d think there would be weirdness, but because he was so chill about it, he dropped everything and I spoke to it.”

Channing quipped: “It’s a hell of a day two, let me just say that!”