Scott Disick Checks Into Rehab, Checks Out After Photo Leak

Scott Disick recently checked into a rehab facility in Colorado, but less than a week later has left and returned to Los Angeles after the center allegedly leaked a photo of the reality star online.

His attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement to People: “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check-in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 01: Scott Disick makes a store appearance at Windsor Smith at Chadstone Shopping Centre on November 1, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

All Points North Lodge, the center that Disick checked into describes itself like this:

"Quietly nestled in the heart of the Rockies, All Points North (APN) Lodge provides four distinct client paths. From concierge medicine and executive accelerators to addiction/behavioral health treatment and athletic retreats, APN Lodge melds evidence-based guidance and custom curation to help you reach your optimal health. APN's unique blend of personalized healthcare and behavioral psychology is the launching pad for your way forward in life. We Believe in You."

Singer added that Scott is taking legal action against the facility after they allegedly leaked a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a Zoom group meeting. “Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action,” he said.

TMZ reports that a photo was taken of Disick in the rehab facility, and that “Scott’s team” believes it was snapped by a staff member. That would be a violation of a patient’s right to privacy, and (if true) would serve as the basis of a currently planned lawsuit.

A source also told the publication: “He [Scott] knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible. Sofia [Richie] and Kourtney [Kardashian] both encouraged him to get help.”

attends A Night of Style & Glamour to welcome newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries at Capitale on August 31, 2011 in New York City.

According to E! News, an insider shared that “Kourtney Kardashian won’t allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment,” which resulted in the star checking himself into the facility on Tuesday last week.

So is Scott going to go to another, more discreet facility? Or is he planning on just rolling the dice on his apparently unstable life?

