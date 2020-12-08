In today’s Quickies — Sebastian Stan, Vanderpump Rules, Ann Marie, Veneno, Dolly Parton, RuPaul, Dionne Warwick, Madonna, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

We feel you, Sebastian Stan. On Monday (December 07, 2020), the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star shared a new video that perfectly summed up 2020.

“Thank you for the love, thank you for the hate. Be safe. Happy holidays🎄,” he captioned the clip.

Is it 2021 yet?

In Other News