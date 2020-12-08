Socialite Life
Now Reading
Sebastian Stan sums up 2020 perfectly in a new video
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Sebastian Stan sums up 2020 perfectly in a new video

by
December 8, 2020
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan/Instagram

In today’s QuickiesSebastian Stan, Vanderpump Rules, Ann Marie, Veneno, Dolly Parton, RuPaul, Dionne Warwick, Madonna, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

We feel you, Sebastian Stan. On Monday (December 07, 2020), the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star shared a new video that perfectly summed up 2020.

“Thank you for the love, thank you for the hate. Be safe. Happy holidays🎄,” he captioned the clip.

Is it 2021 yet?

In Other News

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Sebastian Stan sums up 2020 perfectly in a new video

Laganja Estranja talks about her sizzling new video, ‘Daddy’ and answers the Socialite Seven

John Legend in tears after The Voice contestant John Holiday dedicates ‘Fix You’ to Legend and Chrissy Teigen — WATCH

Madonna gets her first tattoo in honor of her six children

Dolly Parton hopes Beyoncé will cover ‘Jolene’ someday

Chris Hemsworth shares shirtless boxing video with trainer Luke Zocchi

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair recreate Cruel Intentions kiss for MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X