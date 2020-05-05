Selena Gomez to Cook in Quarantine for New HBO Max TV Series

HBO Max gave a straight-to-series order to an unscripted cooking series starring Selena Gomez.

Slated to debut this summer, the unscripted 10-episode cooking series features the multi-platinum selling recording artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine.

Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them.

In each episode of this unapologetically authentic cookalong, Selena will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients.

Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and this casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen,” said Gomez.

The series is yet to be given a title. How about Come & Get It with Selena Gomez?

