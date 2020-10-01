Shia LaBeouf has been charged with two misdemeanors in September stemming from an altercation over the summer.

According to a complaint filed in a Los Angeles court, the city attorney’s office has charged LaBeouf, 34, with one count each of petty theft and battery for an alleged incident that occurred in July of this year.

The star of The Tax Collector is accused of willfully and unlawfully using “force and violence” against a man on June 12, 2020. The complaint further accuses the actor of stealing a hat, believed to not exceed $950 in value, from the same man.

LaBeouf hasn’t had any legal trouble since 2017 when he was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and obstruction of justice while filming “Peanut Butter Falcon.”

He publicly apologized for the ordeal and addressed his struggles with addiction. He later thanked the police officer who arrested him for changing his life.

