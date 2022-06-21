SHOCKING new details emerge regarding arrest of director Paul Haggis – including ‘abusive’ two-day hotel stay with prostitute

Published by

Radar Online

Shocking new details have emerged regarding the arrest of director Paul Haggis in Italy over the weekend, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development just one day after the 69-year-old Crash director was arrested on Sunday over brutal sexual assault allegations, it has come to light that the alleged victim was a non-Italian sex worker.

That is the startling revelation from a new Daily Beast report that claimed the alleged victim was a British sex worker who was sexually abused by Haggis over a two-day period in an Italian hotel room before being abandoned by the director in an Italian airport.

“I was raped for days,” the woman reportedly told investigating prosecutor Antonio Negro. “We were supposed to work together, but instead he raped me from Sunday evening to Wednesday.”

According to the outlet, Haggis was in Italy to teach master classes at Allora Fest, a film festival scheduled to take place in Ostuni – a southern city in Italy’s Apulia region – from June 21 to 26.

The Italian police further reported that a “foreign” woman was rescued after she said she had been sexually assaulted over two days in the hotel room by Haggis, who then tried to take her to the Papola Casale airport in Brindisi before he abandoned her there at dawn on Sunday morning when she resisted.

Airport workers reportedly helped the alleged victim and called police.

“She was destroyed,” a flight attendant who found the alleged victim told police, according to the initial investigative document obtained by the outlet. “She spoke with difficulty.”

The police report from the incident also stated that the alleged victim “formalized her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Higgins was ultimately arrested by Italian authorities hours later on charges of aggravated personal injury and sexual assault.

“Under Italian Law, I cannot discuss the evidence,” Priya Chaudhry, Haggis’ attorney, said in a statement.

“That said, I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr. Haggis,” Chaudhry added. “He is totally innocent, and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”