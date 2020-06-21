SL Recommends: Instant Pot Duo Plus, Zelmin’s Minty Mouth, MARLOWE, and More!

Welcome to the latest SL Recommends, where we highlight some of our favorite things that we love!

The list can be made up of everything from fashion, products, movies, food, music, tv shows, books, travel destinations, apps, restaurants and really, anything that we truly love.

Some of the things making our list this week are Instant Pot Duo Plus, Zelmin’s Minty Mouth, MARLOWE. No. 123 Men’s Facial Moisturizer, and more.

Check out all of our recommendations below

Instant Pot Duo Plus

Here is the all-in-one cooking solution that every kitchen needs. The Instant Pot Duo Plus Multi-Cooker combines 9 Appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer – and cooks up to 70% faster.

With the 6 and 8 quart versions, you also have additional programs for a cake maker. This all-in-one kitchen essential truly makes meal prep a breeze!

Zelmin’s Minty Mouth

I am a coffee lover, but drinking coffee does not do wonders for your breath. Zelmin’s Minty Mouth has developed a unique breath mint that is a gel capsule with a parsley seed oil core, coated with layers of powerful mint.

Just pop a few mints in your mouth, suck on the mint and swallow the capsule, or chew them together, and say hello to some of the freshest breath you and everyone around you will enjoy.

You can order just in packs of one, three and ten, or subscribe and get 5 packs a month!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER OR SUBSCRIBE

Learn Spanish and Unlimited Languages with Lifetime Access: Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack Bundle

Are you ready to learn some Spanish? The Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack Bundle with Grammar Book and Dictionary is going to help you do just that. Plus, it also includes Barron’s grammar guide and dictionary. Once you’ve mastered Spanish, this bundle gives you access to 23 more languages to learn!

Snuggle-Pedic Supreme Plush Shredded Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow

Are you looking for that perfect night of sleep? Well, then the Snuggle-Pedic Supreme Plush Shredded Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow is going to help give you one. If your’e one who sleeps in a variety of positions and likes your pillow soft, without going flat, this is the pillow for you.

Santa Medical Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

In these days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is best to have a pulse oximeter that measures heart rate and oxygen levels in your red blood cells. This is the one I use. Monitoring your blood oxygen saturation is just as important if not more than monitoring your temperature.

MARLOWE. No. 123 Men’s Facial Moisturizer

Guys, you really need to moisturize. The great thing about MARLOWE. No. 123 Men’s Facial Moisturizer is that is a light and non-greasy, plus it works great on oily or dry skin. It is also paraben-free and phthalate-free, cruelty-free (not tested on animals), and made in the USA. This is my daily go-to.

