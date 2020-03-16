Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande Urge Fans to Take Coronavirus Seriously

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande took to social media to urge their fans to stay home and take precautions amid the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people, statements like, ‘This isn’t a big deal,’ ‘We’ll be fine,’ ‘We still have to go about our lives,’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” Grande wrote. “I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye.”

Grande reminded her followers to think about others in the health crisis, adding, “It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. the ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now.”

Swift also shared her concern in an Instagram Story on Sunday (March 15, 2020) to ask her followers to “truly isolate” themselves and avoid crowds.

“I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” she wrote.

“I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually, truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.”

She continued, “It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

The global pandemic has affected over 169,943 people worldwide and has taken the lives of over 6,523.

