In today’s Quickies — Taylor Swift, Clarice, Howard Stern, Olivia Jade, Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Erika Jayne, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Louisville public radio DJ Kyle Meredith released a snap of Taylor Swift’s Christmas card this year — no, we didn’t get one; and yes, we are shattered — and not only does it reference her most recent album, July’s “Folklore,” but it stars her cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

“Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore,” the card reads. “Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management.” The cats are suitably decked out in holiday gear that includes a Santa hat, scarf and glass of presumably festive spirits.

Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season. And cats in Santa hats make it even better. pic.twitter.com/bJoFcTnhbX — Kyle Meredith (@kylemeredith) December 8, 2020

In Other News