Taylor Swift proves she is indeed a cat lady with an adorable 2020 Christmas card
Taylor Swift proves she is indeed a cat lady with an adorable 2020 Christmas card

December 9, 2020
Louisville public radio DJ Kyle Meredith released a snap of Taylor Swift’s Christmas card this year — no, we didn’t get one; and yes, we are shattered — and not only does it reference her most recent album, July’s “Folklore,” but it stars her cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

“Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore,” the card reads. “Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management.” The cats are suitably decked out in holiday gear that includes a Santa hat, scarf and glass of presumably festive spirits.

Brad Pitt
Don’t Believe Everything You Read, Brad Pitt is Very, Very Single: ENDNOTES

