Last year, Taylor Swift called out her former manager Scott Borchetta for selling her master records for $300 million to Scooter Braun.

Swift said she wasn’t given the opportunity to buy her own masters and instead was done through a private deal. A lot of back and forth was done on social media

Scooter Braun claiming that Taylor Swift owed him money, then Taylor Swift’s Publicist Tree Paine, claiming that he owed Taylor money, and she had the proof.

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In what now appears to be a way of getting back at her rival Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift praised a mysterious cover of her hit song “Look What You Made Me Do” which played over the opening titles of the latest episode of Killing Eve.

The pop star said she was “very stoked” about the cover, which she attributed to a band called Jack Leopards and The Dolphin Club.

VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!! pic.twitter.com/fhkLfOssfm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2020

Though the song is credited to them on streaming services, Jack Leopards and The Dolphin Club have no other records credited to them, so they appear to be a fake band.

Nils Sjoberg – Swift’s songwriting pseudonym – is credited as a producer on the song. She used the alias back in 2016 when she appeared on Calvin Harris’ track featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”.

It seems the vocals on the track might belong to Swift’s brother Austin. Earlier this year, it was reported that Swift had “begged” Phoebe Waller-Bridge to let her little brother be a part of the Killing Eve soundtrack.

Austin Swift’s Twitter name used to be The Dolphin Club and back in December 2019, he was spotted in the studio with his sister and the producer Jack Antonoff, leading fans to theorize the cover was recorded back then.

Re-recording your old albums publicly is one thing, but recording and producing one of your old tracks under a pseudonym within a fake band to avoid paying licensing fees is on a whole other level.

Swift said that Braun had bought the back catalogue in an attempt to exert “tyrannical control” over her body of work.

Swifties were excited about what was seemingly her latest move against him.

Taylor Swift might not be able to end Scooter Braun, but Nils Sjöberg undoubtedly can. — “BOBBY!!!” (@swiftieboston13) May 25, 2020

how i sleep knowing taylor swift is the actress starring in scooter braun’s bad dreams pic.twitter.com/IXIjjVHuGK — ⓚ🍧 (@oohkimani) May 25, 2020

her mind it literally amazes me pic.twitter.com/XLmwCJhJly — sura❦ (@mydayswift13) May 25, 2020

so basically "jack leopards and the dolphin club" is a band of austin swift, jack antonoff and nils sjöberg aka taylor swift. I hate her sometimes. pic.twitter.com/nfL03ESmYe — rafia (@repromantics) May 25, 2020

I can’t even comprehend how much I love Taylor Swift right now: she literally created a whole band out of nowhere to cover her song plus the return of Nils Sjöberg just so she can own her own music. AMAZING — The PositiviTAY Page (@ThePositiviTAY) May 25, 2020

