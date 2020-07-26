Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ Album Is a Certified Smash Hit

★ Quote of the day: Gwyneth Paltrow says Rob Lowe’s wife taught her “how to give a blowjob.” [OMG BLOG]

★ Watch as Anderson Cooper interrupts coronavirus town hall with an update on his son, Wyatt: “He Smells Like Milk.” [Towleroad]

★ Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Karen finally has her OWN theme song! [Curt and Frank]

★ Yes, we are in the age of “business” face mask attire and these men nailed it! [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Ana de Armas is taking an Affleck break. Let’s all join her. [Go Fug Yourself]

★ JK Rowling has sued a kids’ website for talking about cancel culture and her transphobia. [Celebitchy]

★ This classic clip from Password Plus featuring Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence and Walt, bless his heart, is truly something wonderful. [Boy Culture]