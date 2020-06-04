Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Five — 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds, Gianna Floyd, 8CANTWAIT, Lighting Up the Sky, and Facebook
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

The Five — 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds, Gianna Floyd, 8CANTWAIT, Lighting Up the Sky, and Facebook

by
June 4, 2020
George Floyd Memorial

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are passionate about, bring levity to our day or are truly inspirational.

Today in The Five, we are featuring an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence for George Floyd, Gianna Floyd missing her daddy, the #8CANTWAIT hashtag, a tribute of lights and Facebook is still horrible.

ONE: 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds

Rest in power, George Floyd.

TWO: Gianna Floyd Misses Her Daddy

“My daddy changed the world.”

THREE: #8CANTWAIT

It stands for eight policies, which purportedly will help decrease police violence if enacted by municipalities.

See Also
John Boyega "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - European Film Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Unbelievably, John Boyega Is Having to Defend His ‘I Really F**King Hate Racists’ Tweet

Campaign Zero

FOUR: Light Up the Sky

The comments on this tweet show how very, very, very much further we need to go.

FIVE: Your Daily Reminder that Facebook Is Horrible

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

OMG, and I Oop! Mexican Senator Accidentally Disrobes on Camera During Zoom Call Regarding Corona [OMG BLOG]
Trump: I Went Down to the White House Bunker ‘for an Inspection’ — LISTEN [Towleroad]
Jay-Z Buys Full-Page Ads Dedicated to George Floyd in Multiple Newspapers [Evil Beet Gossip]
Adorable Mary Tyler Moore Promotes New Show [Kenneth in the 212]
Shall We Get To Know Sarah Snook? [Go Fug Yourself]
Mark Zuckerberg Had a Conference Call With Black Leaders. It Did Not Go Well [Celebitchy]
Even Pat Fucking Robertson Thinks Trump’s Tough-Guy Stance “Isn’t Cool.” [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X