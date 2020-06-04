The Five — 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds, Gianna Floyd, 8CANTWAIT, Lighting Up the Sky, and Facebook

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are passionate about, bring levity to our day or are truly inspirational.

ONE: 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds

Rest in power, George Floyd.

Rev. Sharpton asked attendees to observe an 8 min and 46 second long moment of silence — the time that Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee pressed into George Floyd’s neck. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, and actress Tiffany Haddish joined him on stage. #GeorgeFloydMemorial pic.twitter.com/O1h6BOFFeu — Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) June 4, 2020

TWO: Gianna Floyd Misses Her Daddy

“My daddy changed the world.”

Heartbroken and inspired by these words from George Floyd’s daughter. Yes, Gianna, he changed the world. pic.twitter.com/0BYAWbcSnr — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 3, 2020

THREE: #8CANTWAIT

It stands for eight policies, which purportedly will help decrease police violence if enacted by municipalities.

FOUR: Light Up the Sky

The comments on this tweet show how very, very, very much further we need to go.

Demonstrators light up cell phones in Denver, Colorado, in a tribute to George Floyd. https://t.co/lcB4jAdjR3 pic.twitter.com/Pdx500uZ7P — CNN (@CNN) June 4, 2020

FIVE: Your Daily Reminder that Facebook Is Horrible

Facebook is a broken, right-wing platform. This is the garbage that the @facebook algorithm force-feeds users every day while Mark pays lip service to free speech. https://t.co/AvXFzIEq28 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 4, 2020

