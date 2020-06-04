The Five — 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds, Gianna Floyd, 8CANTWAIT, Lighting Up the Sky, and Facebook

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are passionate about, bring levity to our day or are truly inspirational.
Today in The Five, we are featuring an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence for George Floyd, Gianna Floyd missing her daddy, the #8CANTWAIT hashtag, a tribute of lights and Facebook is still horrible.
ONE: 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds
Rest in power, George Floyd.
TWO: Gianna Floyd Misses Her Daddy
“My daddy changed the world.”
THREE: #8CANTWAIT
It stands for eight policies, which purportedly will help decrease police violence if enacted by municipalities.
FOUR: Light Up the Sky
The comments on this tweet show how very, very, very much further we need to go.
FIVE: Your Daily Reminder that Facebook Is Horrible
