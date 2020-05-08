The Five — Anthony Hopkins, Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Cher, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Platt

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring Anthony Hopkins doing the “Tootsie Slide,” Never Have I Ever‘s Paxton Hall Yoshida, Cher‘s “Chiquitita,” Ryan Reynolds‘ Aviation Gin scores again, and Ben Platt‘s new moving single “So Will I.”

ONE

Anthony Hopkins doing the “Tootsie Slide” is everything you could hope for.

TWO

For the love of Tumblr. Never Have I Ever‘s Paxton Hall-Yoshida gets the treatment he deserves.

THREE

Cher is supporting the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with her first-ever Spanish-language single, a cover of ABBA’s “Chiquitita.”

FOUR

Ryan Reynolds‘ Aviation Gin does it again! We shot this last year as an attack ad on a certain coffee company… and, um, it kinda evolved into a quarantine ad.

FIVE

Ben Platt has revealed a powerful new ballad from the deluxe edition of his debut album Sing to Me Instead. Grammy Award winner Finneas produced the song.

On “So Will I,” Platt offers words of comfort to a friend or partner who worries about the uncertainty of the future. “The world will always be there/And so will I,” he sings on the moving, inspiring chorus.

