The Five Friday Music Edition: Amber Riley, Orville Peck, Bob Mould, Erasure, and Major Lazer Featuring Marcus Mumford

Since Friday is new music release day, The Five on Fridays is a list of our five favorite new songs of the week or those that are timely and meaningful to us.
Today in The Five, we are featuring:
ONE: “Freedom”
This is Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar song is obviously not a new release, but it sure is more timely than ever right now.
Amber Riley recently sang the song during a Black Lives Matter protest.
TWO: Orville Peck – “No Glory in the West”
If you are an Orville Peck fan, you’ll love this song.
THREE: Bob Mould – “American Crisis”
“American Crisis is a tale of two times,” Bob Mould explained in a statement. “Past Time and Present Time. The parallels between 1984 and 2020 are a bit scary for me: telegenic, charismatic leaders, praised and propped up by extreme Evangelicals, either ignoring an epidemic (HIV/AIDS) or being outright deceitful about a pandemic (COVID-19).”
FOUR: Erasure – “Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling)”
This is a great new throwback jam to their heyday.
FIVE: Major Lazer feat. Marcus Mumford – “Lay Your Head On Me”
Major Lazer and Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford recruited more than 200 artists from 28 countries for the Earth Day-inspired video for their collaborative single “Lay Your Head on Me.”
