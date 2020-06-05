Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Five Friday Music Edition: Amber Riley, Orville Peck, Bob Mould, Erasure, and Major Lazer Featuring Marcus Mumford
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

The Five Friday Music Edition: Amber Riley, Orville Peck, Bob Mould, Erasure, and Major Lazer Featuring Marcus Mumford

by
June 5, 2020
Hollywood Unlocked Social Impact Brunch Powered By PrettyLittleThing.com
Photo by Getty Images

Since Friday is new music release day, The Five on Fridays is a list of our five favorite new songs of the week or those that are timely and meaningful to us.

Today in The Five, we are featuring:

ONE: “Freedom”

This is Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar song is obviously not a new release, but it sure is more timely than ever right now.

Amber Riley recently sang the song during a Black Lives Matter protest.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA9mXInBeRa/

TWO: Orville Peck – “No Glory in the West”

If you are an Orville Peck fan, you’ll love this song.

THREE: Bob Mould – “American Crisis”

“American Crisis is a tale of two times,” Bob Mould explained in a statement. “Past Time and Present Time. The parallels between 1984 and 2020 are a bit scary for me: telegenic, charismatic leaders, praised and propped up by extreme Evangelicals, either ignoring an epidemic (HIV/AIDS) or being outright deceitful about a pandemic (COVID-19).”

See Also
Queen and Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert and Queen Release Charity Single ‘You Are the Champions’ — WATCH

FOUR: Erasure – “Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling)”

This is a great new throwback jam to their heyday.

FIVE: Major Lazer feat. Marcus Mumford – “Lay Your Head On Me”

Major Lazer and Mumford & SonsMarcus Mumford recruited more than 200 artists from 28 countries for the Earth Day-inspired video for their collaborative single “Lay Your Head on Me.”

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Netflix Releases Ava DuVernay’s 13TH Examining US Prison System and Racial Inequality for FREE [OMG BLOG]
AOC Shares “Horrifying” Video of NYPD Officers Beating Bicyclist with Batons: ‘An Institutional and Systemic Crisis’ (WATCH) [Towleroad]
Jay-Z Buys Full-Page Ads Dedicated to George Floyd in Multiple Newspapers [Evil Beet Gossip]
Comedian Cole Escola Joins the Ranks of People Who Have Been Suspended From Twitter for No Reason [Kenneth in the 212]
It’s the Angela Bassett Style Retrospective! [Go Fug Yourself]
Karlie Kloss Tried to Talk About Racial Equality, Tavi Gevinson Called Her Out [Celebitchy]
Former Boy Bander Chris Trousdale Dead at 34 [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X