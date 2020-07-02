Socialite Life
The Five — Maya Moore, Courtney Stodden & Brian Austin Green, Norman Reedus & RuPaul, Steve Nicks, and Tom Hanks
The Five — Maya Moore, Courtney Stodden & Brian Austin Green, Norman Reedus & RuPaul, Steve Nicks, and Tom Hanks

by
July 2, 2020
Maya Moore witnessing Jonathan Irons being released from prison

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Maya Moore witnessing Jonathan Irons being released from prison, Courtney Stodden and Brian Austin Green in a hot tub, Norman Reedus wants to ride with RuPaul, Stevie Nicks‘ “Landslide” and Tom Hanks wants you to wear a mask.

ONE: Maya Moore Witnessing Jonathan Irons Being Released From Prison

WNBA star Maya Moore sat out the entire season last year and helped overturn the conviction of Jonathan Irons, who was serving a 50-year prison sentence. Yep, it was all worth it.

TWO: Courtney Stodden and Brian Austin Green

Just casually chilling out in a hot tub.

View this post on Instagram

9021 now I kn0w… 🤟🏻

A post shared by Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on

THREE: Norman Reedus Wants to Ride With RuPaul

That sounds like one fun ride!

FOUR: Stevie Nicks’ “Landslide”

This song gets me every time I listen to it, and this a capella version is just stunning.

FIVE: Tom Hanks Implores You to Wear a Mask

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands. hose things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don’t be a pussy, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Tom Hanks

