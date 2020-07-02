The Five — Maya Moore, Courtney Stodden & Brian Austin Green, Norman Reedus & RuPaul, Steve Nicks, and Tom Hanks

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Maya Moore witnessing Jonathan Irons being released from prison, Courtney Stodden and Brian Austin Green in a hot tub, Norman Reedus wants to ride with RuPaul, Stevie Nicks‘ “Landslide” and Tom Hanks wants you to wear a mask.

ONE: Maya Moore Witnessing Jonathan Irons Being Released From Prison

WNBA star Maya Moore sat out the entire season last year and helped overturn the conviction of Jonathan Irons, who was serving a 50-year prison sentence. Yep, it was all worth it.

Maya Moore gave up her 2019 WNBA season to help Jonathan Irons overturn his conviction on charges of burglary and assault.



Today, he was freed from prison. (via @mooremaya) pic.twitter.com/8mnEPgW8WA — ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2020

TWO: Courtney Stodden and Brian Austin Green

Just casually chilling out in a hot tub.

THREE: Norman Reedus Wants to Ride With RuPaul

That sounds like one fun ride!

Just started ru Paul’s drag race all star show ( I think I started in the middle don’t yell at me) rooting for Alaska but they’re all great. Ru Paul you ride motorcycles? ❤️🤘🏽 — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) July 2, 2020

FOUR: Stevie Nicks’ “Landslide”

This song gets me every time I listen to it, and this a capella version is just stunning.

FIVE: Tom Hanks Implores You to Wear a Mask

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands. hose things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don’t be a pussy, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.” Tom Hanks

