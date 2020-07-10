Socialite Life
The Friday Cocktail — Manhattan Goes Hollywood
The Friday Cocktail — Manhattan Goes Hollywood

July 10, 2020
Manhattan Goes Hollywood

You made it to the end of the week and now it’s time to drink! We’re highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our holiday weekend.

Do you want a Manhattan but are not fans of bourbon or whiskey? The the Manhattan Goes Hollywood as it swaps that out with tequila!

Here is what you’ll need to make a Manhattan Goes Hollywood:

Manhattan Goes Hollywood

Ingredients

  • 3 oz Casamigos Anejo Tequila
  • .75 tsp maple syrup
  • 4 dashes Orange Bitters

Garnish

Orange peel

Method

Add all ingredients to mixing glass, add large ice, and stir thoroughly. Taste for balance and single strain into a rocks glass. Garnish and serve!

Courtesy of Geoffrey Zakarian’s Point Royal at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida via Town & Country.

