You made it to the end of the week and now it’s time to drink! We’re highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our holiday weekend.
Do you want a Manhattan but are not fans of bourbon or whiskey? The the Manhattan Goes Hollywood as it swaps that out with tequila!
Here is what you’ll need to make a Manhattan Goes Hollywood:
Ingredients
- 3 oz Casamigos Anejo Tequila
- .75 tsp maple syrup
- 4 dashes Orange Bitters
Garnish
Orange peel
Method
Add all ingredients to mixing glass, add large ice, and stir thoroughly. Taste for balance and single strain into a rocks glass. Garnish and serve!
Courtesy of Geoffrey Zakarian’s Point Royal at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida via Town & Country.
