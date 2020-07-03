Socialite Life
The Friday Cocktail — Tito’s Red, White and Boozy
The Friday Cocktail — Tito’s Red, White and Boozy

by
July 3, 2020
Tito's Red, White and Boozy
Photo via Tito's

You made it to the end of the week and now it’s time to drink! We’re highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our holiday weekend.

This week’s cocktail is Tito’s Red, White and Boozy.

America’s Original Craft Vodka, a splash of color, fresh blueberries, all topped with bubbles. No matter how you’re celebrating the season, raise a Tito’s Red, White & Boozy for a summer well spent.

Here is what you’ll need to make a Tito’s Red, White and Boozy:

Tito's Red, White and Boozy
Photo via Tito’s

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
  • 3 oz sparkling water
  • 2 oz cranberry juice

Garnish

5 blueberries

Method

  1. Add Tito’s Handmade Vodka and cranberry juice to a glass with ice.
  2. Slowly pour sparkling water for a layering effect.
  3. Drop in a few blueberries and enjoy.

(via Titos)

