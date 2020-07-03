You made it to the end of the week and now it’s time to drink! We’re highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our holiday weekend.
This week’s cocktail is Tito’s Red, White and Boozy.
America’s Original Craft Vodka, a splash of color, fresh blueberries, all topped with bubbles. No matter how you’re celebrating the season, raise a Tito’s Red, White & Boozy for a summer well spent.
Here is what you’ll need to make a Tito’s Red, White and Boozy:
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- 3 oz sparkling water
- 2 oz cranberry juice
Garnish
5 blueberries
Method
- Add Tito’s Handmade Vodka and cranberry juice to a glass with ice.
- Slowly pour sparkling water for a layering effect.
- Drop in a few blueberries and enjoy.
(via Titos)
THE LATEST
- Brian Austin Green Is Disappointed That Courtney Stodden Shared Hot Tub Video
- Adam Lambert, Antoni Porowski, Jwan Yosef and More Insta Snaps
- Lea Michele and Her Baby Bump Make a Return to Instagram
- Let’s Kiki About ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5’ – ‘Snatch Game of Love’
- The Friday Cocktail — Tito’s Red, White and Boozy
- Prince Royce Reveals Surprise Coronavirus Diagnosis
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Looking for a new home? Well, the Towson house from John Waters‘ Serial Mom is up for sale! [OMG BLOG]
★ A Miami-Dade police officer has been “relieved of duty” after a viral video showed him sucker-punching a black woman following a dispute at the airport. [Towleroad]
★ Ozark will be back for one final glorious two-part season! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Despite his status as one of the hottest mask-wearers around, NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky has tested positive for the new coronavirus. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ This is what Angelina Jolie wore 20 years ago at the Mission: Impossible II premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ The six-count indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell includes abuse and exploitation. [Celebitchy]
★ Actor Adam Perry wants to you to take COVID-19 very, very seriously. And he should know being a survivor of the virus. [Boy Culture]
DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.