The Great British Baking Show — Cake Week (TV Talk)

As a consumer of way too much television, I am sharing my thoughts on a few of my favorite TV shows. Here are a few of my miusings [sic] regarding the Cake Week episode from The Great British Baking Show:

Group Photo of Bakers, Presenters and Judges (L to R (back) Maisam, Syabira, Abdul, William, James, Sandro, Maxy, Kevin, Janusz, Dawn, Carole, Rebs (front) Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas) Photo by Mark Bourdillon/Netflix

Here is a run-through of the new batch of bakers and how they fared their first week in the tent.

Abdul – With three solid bakes, the very likable baker will be in this for the long haul. As of right now, he seems to be the flavor king of the group.

Rebs – Poor Rebs. Nothing seemed to go right for her during her first week in the tent, until the signature bake in which the judges praised her decor and flavors. Her red velvet cake was stodgy and short.

Dawn – She worked for Boris Johnson (don’t judge a book by its cover) and looks to be a funny gal. Plus, she seems to have some serious baking skills as well.

Carole – The grocery store clerk with pink hair, did okay the first week out. She does looks like she does have some baking talent, so I’m eager to see what she brings to the tent in the next few weeks.

Kevin – Kevin if from Scotland, and that is really all I can remember about him.

Maisam – The youngest baker in the tent had a rough go of things this first time around.

Maxy – Born in Sweden, but living in London, Maxy looks as if she has some baking skills. Paul gave her a scare with a simple “boo.”

James – James is a nuclear scientist from Scotland who wore a kilt. We will have to see what James comes up with over the next few weeks, because his first week out was pretty middle of the road.-

Syabira – The gamer ranked number one in the first technical challenge with her gorgeous and delicious looking red velvet cake.

Sandro – The nanny and gym bunny seems to be Twitter’s new crush. Sandro works out twice a day (once lifting weights and once doing cardio). He definitely is a looker and, yes, I am enamored. In the signature challenge, those chocolate pots were amazing. The man has the skills. He came in number two in the technical challenge with his red velvet cake. He faltered a bit in the Showstopper challenge with his simple design and boozy cake.

Janusz – I absolutely love Janusz. This week’s Star Baker loves his desserts boozy, has an infectious smile, and is a happy crier. He’s definitely going to be a fan favorite.

Will – After three very rough bakes, Will was deemed the first one to have to leave the tent.

My very early picks for the final three are Sandro, Abdul and Dawn.

