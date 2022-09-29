The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — ‘Revenge Marks the Spot’ (TV Talk)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back and alliances have shifted as we are reminded of where things stood when the franchise launched in 2019.

As a consumer of way too much television, I am sharing my thoughts on a few of my favorite TV shows. Here are a few of my miusings [sic] regarding the “Revenge Marks the Spot” episode from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City:

SPOILER ALERT

The episode opens with Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow getting lunch and Meredith Marks and Jen Shah wading in a pool. Lisa wants Heather’s advice on how to win Meredith’s friendship back, which Heather states will only happen if Lisa eats humble pie. We all know that is NOT going to happen.

Jen and Meredith get together to discuss Lisa’s “garbage trash whore” rant for the sake of the viewers. Meredith insists that none of what Lisa said was true, but she has heard a number of rumors about Lisa, but would not go so far as to spread them. That proclamation does not last long.

Later, when Meredith and Seth are at their latest rented house unpacking the ungodly amount of groceries Seth purchased, including jelly (gasp!), Meredith and Seth rehash Lisa’s “garbage trash whore” rant. Meredith can’t believe Lisa would question Seth’s job skills as he’s responsible for 4,000 people!

Seth has been the chief merchandising officer for Channel Control Merchants in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, since March 2021. Over the years, he’s also worked at companies that include Hilco Global, Tuesday Morning, LQW Retail, Overstock.com, Sears, IE Retail Ventures, and Channel Control Merchants. So yes, Seth has job hopped quite a bit.

Meredith questions Lisa’s business skills and says she’s seen SEC documents saying Lisa’s company is not making money (implying it is her Vida tequila company, which it is not). She also sarcastically asks, “What does John Barlow do for a living?”

Fun fact that we learn from Whitney Rose, you can leave the Mormon church by entering your info at QuitMormon.com.

Poor Jen Shah, she’s had to downsize her home to a 4,500 square foot rental from a 9,000 square foot rental. Life is hard.

Fast forward to Coach Shah’s 51st Harlem Nights-themed party (in Utah) where we get our first glimpse of Lisa and Meredith in the same room as one another since Lisa’s “garbage trash whore” rant (other than the RHOSLC reunion). Side comment — how to Jen afford this party? Yes, it was at Angie K.’s (a friend of Jen and Heather’s) house, but that had to cost at least in the low five figures.

Lisa attempts to talk to Meredith, but Meredith is NOT having it. Lisa then hugs Seth, and tries to apologize for everything, but keeps on talking until her apology evolves into a litany of excuses for why she said what she said. Even Seth was not impressed.

Next week it looks as if Meredith can’t stop talking about all of those Lisa Barlow rumors!