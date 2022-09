Cher walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022, in Paris, France.

Cher and Olivier Rousteing closing the @Balmain SS23 show. A perfect ending for such a magnificent show pic.twitter.com/NXmZf8eYLr — sofia (@SOFIssticated) September 28, 2022

Olivier Rousteing brought out the “big guns” for Balmain with Cher hitting the runway wearing a marbled spandex bodysuit, plunging neck, platform wedges and the house’s signature peaked shoulders.

It sounds like Cher had fun!

JUST HAD BEST TIME,

ON STAGE…FELT GREAT‼️

SHOW WAS PROBABLY

BEST FASHION SHOW

“EVER”‼️MODELS WERE BEAUTY FROM ANOTHER UNIVERSE🪐.CLOTHES 2 DIE 4..OLIVIER 2 DIE 4‼️

STAGE WAS CALLING ME

cher…..oh cher….come

Home….I HEAR YOU pic.twitter.com/roBUCRqSYk — Cher (@cher) September 28, 2022

Cher walks for Balmain Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

