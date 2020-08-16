The Unique Way That Chrissy Teigen Found Out How She Was Pregnant

Following Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s announcement that they were expecting their third child, Teigen revealed how she found out she was pregnant. It is a very “Chrissy Teigen” story.
One of Teigen’s Twitter followers asked her if she knew that she was pregnant during her breast implant removal surgery. Chrissy responded, “It’s quite a story.”
In a series of tweets, Teigen explained how it all went down.
“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,” Chrissy continued. “A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”
The morning that Legend’s album was set to be released, she recalled “I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed…. I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”
She added, “So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt…bad.”
She added, “But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt. Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here. So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn’t even know. You just thought I was in stressful internet hell.”
And that is the story of how Chrissy Teigen found out that she was pregnant with her third child.
