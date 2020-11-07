Socialite Life
Trevor Donovan, Mario Rodriguez Jr., Austin Mahone, and more Insta Snaps
November 7, 2020
Trevor Donovan
Instagram/Trevor Donovan

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Trevor Donovan and a hot tub, Mario Rodriguez Jr. gives peace, Austin Mahone gives a preview, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Froylan Gutierrez

Jake Bain

View this post on Instagram

Deep in the jungle🆘

A post shared by Jake Bain (@jake.bain) on

Trevor Donovan

Sam Heughan

Rome Flynn

Joe Manganiello

View this post on Instagram

Time to go to work…

A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello) on

Trevor Donvovan

Austin Mahone

Jesus Luz

Luke Evans

View this post on Instagram

It was fresh 💦

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on

Jason Derulo

View this post on Instagram

Hanging Gardens

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

Johnny Sibilly

View this post on Instagram

blessed & unbothered

A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly) on

