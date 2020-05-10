Tyra Banks Admits to Being Insensitive After Troubling ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Clips Resurface

America’s Next Top Model has become a hit reality show and, beyond that, something of an institution, in part due to its wild makeovers and the subsequent meltdowns from the contestants.

In the last week though, Twitter users have been casting an eye over past cycles and finding some pretty problematic moments.

One such tweet revisits a clip of the model – and eventual winner of ANTM season six – Dani Evans being pressured to close the gap in her teeth by the judging panel, with the show creator Tyra Banks saying: “It’s not marketable.”

Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ — Aisha Oladapo (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020

Other Twitter users have been quick to point out that this pressure was also completely contradicted by another incident a few cycles later, when a different model was told to widen their gap, leading some to suggest it was evidence of the show’s racial bias.

Lol remember how #TyraBanks wanted to fix danielle gap in season 6 because its not marketable but later in season 15 she wanted to widen Chelsea's gap because #Tyra wanted her to resemble model Lauren Hutton? pic.twitter.com/o2dxiabDIb — MotherQueef (@nonamechickkk) May 5, 2020

Danielle Evans herself has shared her take on the matter, in a video posted to Instagram, in which she claims she wasn’t told about getting her gap closed until she was in front of the judges. “I knew that I was basically set up,” she says, “and not being told that Tyra wants me to get my gap closed so that it’s good for TV.”

Other criticisms of the show on social media have focused on a “bi-racial” photoshoot from cycle 13, which saw some models pose in blackface.

Wait wait wait. We must talk about this as well. Tyra was out here normalizing Blackface. How is this woman not cancelled 😂😂 #ANTM pic.twitter.com/EyyKh7gYWO — Michaela Pratt (@kay_scott324) May 5, 2020

Responding to the backlash in a statement posted to Twitter yesterday (May 9), Tyra Banks writes: “Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you.”

“Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs. ❤️ — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 9, 2020

For many people, however, Tyra’s response didn’t go far enough to address the controversies. “You know what would be better than this? A full-fledged apology” reads one comment on Banks’ statement. Another commenter adds: “Perhaps apologies to the women who were belittled would be more appropriate.”

