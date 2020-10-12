Socialite Life
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Lakers Championship Win: ‘Wish Kobe and Gianna Were Here to See This’ and More Quickies
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Lakers Championship Win: ‘Wish Kobe and Gianna Were Here to See This’ and More Quickies

October 12, 2020
Kobe Bryant and wife VanessaNV: World Music Awards - After Party
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

In today’s Quickies, Vanessa Bryant, LA Lakers, Cardi B, Offset, Hailey Baldwin, Madonna, Jensen Ackles, The Boys, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

Vanessa Bryant celebrated the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sunday night (October 11, 2020) championship-clinching win in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Go Lakers! Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this,” she wrote.

Bryant included in the post a photograph of her late husband along with Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka.

“Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @lakers Kobe was right, RP!” she wrote. “Stay the course – blockout the noise.”

Kobe Bryant
Photo via Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games to capture the franchise’s 17th championship.

The win is the franchise’s 17th championship, and the first since Kobe and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to a title over the Boston Celtics in 2010. [People]

