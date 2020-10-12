In today’s Quickies, Vanessa Bryant, LA Lakers, Cardi B, Offset, Hailey Baldwin, Madonna, Jensen Ackles, The Boys, and more!

Vanessa Bryant celebrated the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sunday night (October 11, 2020) championship-clinching win in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Go Lakers! Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this,” she wrote.

Bryant included in the post a photograph of her late husband along with Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka.

“Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @lakers Kobe was right, RP!” she wrote. “Stay the course – blockout the noise.”

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games to capture the franchise’s 17th championship.

The win is the franchise’s 17th championship, and the first since Kobe and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to a title over the Boston Celtics in 2010. [People] “This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!” pic.twitter.com/LVmDZ3BB6s — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

