What the World Needs Now, Alex Trebek Reciting Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ Lyrics

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek gave fans a thrill when he read a clue on Thursday’s episode by reciting the lyrics to Lizzo’s smash hit song “Truth Hurts.”

In the category “Lyrics of Today” for $1,000, Trebek read: “Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.”

Alex Trebek singing Lizzo is actually exactly what we needed today pic.twitter.com/DdkbxcBegt — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) March 26, 2020

One of the contestants correctly answered Lizzo, at which point Trebek poked fun at himself.

“Yup — and I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I?” he sarcastically asked, eliciting a chuckle from the studio audience.

The sweet moment comes after Lizzo responded to being featured on the show last October. She was the answer to a question and couldn’t have been more thrilled about it.

