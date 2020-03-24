Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights See Release Dates Pushed Back

You’re going to have to wait a little while longer to check out Wonder Woman 1984, as the film’s release date has been pushed back to August due to coronavirus.

If you were hoping to catch it on a streaming service beforehand, you’ll have no such luck.

The standalone sequel for Wonder Woman has joined the increasingly long list of movies and TV shows delayed by the coronavirus. A previous report speculated that Wonder Woman 1984 would skip a theatrical release altogether and head straight to digital streaming services.

“When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen, and we are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on Aug. 14,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then”

The film was originally set to release on November 1, 2019, but Warner Bros. pushed it back to June 2020 in hopes of making it a summer blockbuster. Assuming it’s able to release on schedule, Wonder Woman 1984 will now arrive near the end of the summer season rather than the beginning. Unfortunately, it’s still not at all guaranteed that filmgoing audiences will be able to safely return to theaters by then.

Warner Bros. on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) also announced it is delaying Jon M. Chu‘s adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights, which was slated to debut in June; the animated movie Scoob!, which had a May 15 release date; and the horror pic Malignant, which was set to open Aug. 14.

No new release dates have been announced for the trio of films.

