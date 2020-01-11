Yes! Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to Host the 2021 Golden Globes

Bye, Ricky Gervais! Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are back as the hosts for the 2021 Golden Globes awards.

Gervais joked that his fifth time was also his last time, and though that may or may not be true, it looks like he’ll at least not be there in 2021: The Hollywood Reporter reports, they have tapped the duo to return to hosting duties.

The dynamic duo hosted the ceremony three times, between 2013 and 2015, and their easy rapport was always extremely well-received.

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 71st Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

On top of that, the two are frequently paired together at other awards shows, which benefit from their long history as collaborators, from SNL through last year’s Wine Country, which Poehler directed.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment.

Pictured: Tiny Fey, Amy Poehler, Hosts at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” said Lorenzo Soria, President of the HFPA. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

“Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” said Amy Thurlow, President of Dick Clark Productions. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

In other amazing Amy Poehler news, NBC has renewed Making It, bringing back Nick Offerman and Poehler’s charming, perfect crafting competition for a third season.

Pictured: (l-r) Tiny Fey, Amy Poehler, Hosts at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

The network was happy about the demographics of the show’s audience: it “delivered strong high-income and high-education audiences, indexing at a 123 among adults 18-49 in homes with $100K+ incomes (with 100 representing an average concentration of those homes) and a 126 among adults 18-49 with four or more years of college,” NBC said.

Let the crafting begin!

