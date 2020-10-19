Socialite Life
Zac Efron Celebrated Birthday in Byron Bay with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and More Quickies
Zac Efron Celebrated Birthday in Byron Bay with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and More Quickies

October 19, 2020
Zac Efron 2014 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage And Audience
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In today’s Quickies, Zac Efron, The Avengers, Joe Biden, Bruce Willis, Sam Smith, The Vow, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Zac Efron is celebrating his 33rd birthday! On Sunday, the Baywatch actor spent his big day with his new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia, a source tells People.

The couple was joined by a star-studded group of friends at a party in Byron Bay as seen in photos shared by The Daily Mail, which also reported that guests included Chris and Liam Hemsworth‘s dad Craig, tennis pro-Pat Rafter, radio host Kyle Sandilands and The Voice Australia host Renée Bargh.

“Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac’s birthday with friends before the weekend,” the source tells People. “Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay.”

