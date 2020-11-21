Socialite Life
Alex Trebek raises awareness of 'terrible' pancreatic cancer in pre-recorded 'Jeopardy!' video
Alex Trebek raises awareness of 'terrible' pancreatic cancer in pre-recorded 'Jeopardy!' video

by
November 21, 2020
Alex Trebek

In today’s QuickiesAlex Trebek, Katy Perry, Adele, Schitt’s Creek, Michael J Fox, Sia, The Great British Baking Show, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

A video message from the late Alex Trebek aired on Jeopardy! this week, urging viewers to get tested for pancreatic cancer just days after he succumbed to that disease.

Trebek, 80, died from stage four pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, and the decades-long host of the popular game show has been widely mourned on social media ever since.

The show that made the Canadian-American a household name has paid homage to his memory in recent days as it continues to air episodes recorded prior to his death.

With Thursday marking World Pancreatic Cancer Day, the show aired a video message from Trebek stressing the importance of getting tested.

In Other News

