A video message from the late Alex Trebek aired on Jeopardy! this week, urging viewers to get tested for pancreatic cancer just days after he succumbed to that disease.

Trebek, 80, died from stage four pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, and the decades-long host of the popular game show has been widely mourned on social media ever since.

The show that made the Canadian-American a household name has paid homage to his memory in recent days as it continues to air episodes recorded prior to his death.

With Thursday marking World Pancreatic Cancer Day, the show aired a video message from Trebek stressing the importance of getting tested.

