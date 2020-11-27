Socialite Life
Amelia Gray Hamlin says she's 'thankful' for Scott Disick
Amelia Gray Hamlin says she's 'thankful' for Scott Disick

by
November 27, 2020
Amelia Gray Hamlin Rolla's x Sofia Richie Launch Event
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rolla's

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Scott Disick

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Sorry Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. It looks like this may be more than just a phase.

Amelia Gray Hamlin praised Scott Disick for his influence in her life in a sweet Thanksgiving Day post dedicated to her rumored beau.

The model, 19, posted a series of photos via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 26, including a beach selfie with Disick, 37, and another friend. “Thankful 4 These PPL,” Hamlin captioned the post.

The California native also shared a video of herself and her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, goofing around as they posed in bodysuits. In another post, Amelia shared a photo of her dad, Harry Hamlin, who showed off the “eggplant he grew” via FaceTime. Amelia also uploaded a family snapshot featuring her mom, Lisa Rinna. “Thankful for the best family ever love you 😭,” she captioned the post.

