The Top Story

Sorry Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. It looks like this may be more than just a phase.

Amelia Gray Hamlin praised Scott Disick for his influence in her life in a sweet Thanksgiving Day post dedicated to her rumored beau.

The model, 19, posted a series of photos via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 26, including a beach selfie with Disick, 37, and another friend. “Thankful 4 These PPL,” Hamlin captioned the post.

The California native also shared a video of herself and her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, goofing around as they posed in bodysuits. In another post, Amelia shared a photo of her dad, Harry Hamlin, who showed off the “eggplant he grew” via FaceTime. Amelia also uploaded a family snapshot featuring her mom, Lisa Rinna. “Thankful for the best family ever love you 😭,” she captioned the post.

