Angelina Jolie Pens Op-Ed on Children Vulnerable to Child Abuse During Coronavirus Crisis

Actress and activist Angelina Jolie wrote an op-ed for TIME magazine in which she noted that while children appear to be less susceptible to the virus, they are “especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society.”

The actress wrote about how the latest Covid-19 measures are affecting families in the US, forcing children closer to their abusers.

“Isolating a victim from family and friends is a well-known tactic of control by abusers, meaning that the social distancing that is necessary to stop COVID-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children,” Jolie wrote.

“There are already reports of a surge in domestic violence around the world, including violent killings.”

“It comes at a time when children are deprived of the very support networks that help them cope: from their trusted friends and teachers to after-school sports activities and visits to a beloved relative’s house that provide an escape from their abusive environment. COVID-19 has cut children off from their friends, their regular schooling and their freedom of movement.”

“With well over a billion young people living under lockdown worldwide, there has been a lot of focus on how to prevent children missing out on their education, as well as how to lift their spirits and keep them joyful in isolation.”

And the 44-year-old has tried to use her platform to support those children going through tough times.

She noted: “The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children have produced a series of guides to help protect children during the pandemic, including managing stress and talking to children about difficult issues. The Child Helpline Network can direct parents or anyone with concerns to a number to call for advice and information.”

“And there are sites that can help you if you have concerns about your own relationship. It is often said that it takes a village to raise a child. It will take an effort by the whole of our country to give children the protection and care they deserve.”

From Our Partners

OMG, Quote of the Day: Patricia Quinn Is “Disgusted” by Aiden Zhane’ s Snatch Game Impersonation on Drag Race [ OMG BLOG ]

Is “Disgusted” by s Snatch Game Impersonation on Drag Race [ ] SF Gay Men’s Chorus Honors Coronavirus Heroes with Stunning Virtual Performance of Truly Brave: WATCH [ Towleroad ]

Honors Coronavirus Heroes with Stunning Virtual Performance of Truly Brave: WATCH [ ] Trump May Pardon the Tiger King [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

May Pardon the [ ] May’s InStyle Goes for Gaga [ Go Fug Yourself ]

[ ] Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Her Critics Hate Her Because She’s “Pretty & Has Money” [ Celebitchy ]

Thinks Her Critics Hate Her Because She’s “Pretty & Has Money” [ ] TIF Apparel Sure Caught My Eye With This Guy. [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

Sure Caught My Eye With This Guy. [ ] Julia Louis-Dreyfus: STAY AWAY FROM ME! [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.